Why Under Armour Inc. Stock Fell 11.2% in July

What happened

Shares of Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA)(NYSE: UAA) dropped 11.2% in July, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, following the athletic apparel and footwear specialist's second-quarter 2018 results.

Continue Reading Below

Curiously, Under Armour climbed around 4% on July 26, following the release of its quarterly report that morning. But then Under Armour declined more than 6% the following day as investors absorbed the news, and it only continued to drift lower from there.

So what

To be clear, Under Armour's actual second quarter was solid. Revenue climbed 8% year over year to $1.2 billion, beating expectations thanks to a modest return to growth from its core North American segment, where sales rose 1.6%, to $843 million. That translated to an adjusted net loss of $34 million, or $0.08 per share (and that was after excluding $62 million in restructuring costs), which was essentially in line with consensus estimates.

CEO Kevin Plank said, "The ongoing improvements in our structure, systems, and go-to-market process across our global business better position us to drive a more consistent, predictable path to deliver for our consumers, customers, and shareholders over the long term."

Under Armour also told investors that it identified roughly $80 million of additional restructuring initiatives during the quarter. As such, its 2018 restructuring plan is now expected to result in pre-tax charges of $190 million to $210 million (up from the previously communicated range of $110 million to $130 million).

Advertisement

Now what

Looking ahead to the full year, Under Armour also revised its 2018 guidance for revenue to increase roughly 3% to 4% from 2017, marking a more specific prediction, as compared to its previous outlook for low single-digit growth. But Under Armour also called for full-year gross margin to be flat to down slightly from 45% last year -- a reduction from its prior outlook for the metric to climb 50 basis points to 45.5%. Excluding the impact of the restructuring, however, it also reiterated its outlook for 2018 adjusted earnings per share in the range of $0.14 to $0.19.

In the end, there's no denying that Under Armour's turnaround is making progress, and its long-term story appears to remain firmly intact. But given the significant increase in restructuring costs to actually execute that turnaround relative to its original expectations, it's no surprise that the stock gave back its initial post-earnings gains last month.

10 stocks we like better than Under Armour (A Shares)When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Under Armour (A Shares) wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 6, 2018

Steve Symington owns shares of Under Armour (C Shares). The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Under Armour (A Shares) and Under Armour (C Shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.