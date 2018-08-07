Why Twilio, Inc. Shares Rose as Much as 22% Today

What happened

Shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) jumped as much as 22.1% higher on Tuesday, following the release of the company's strong second-quarter results. As of 12:20 EDT, the stock had cooled down somewhat to a 19.4% gain.

Continue Reading Below

So what

The cloud communications platform saw second-quarter revenue rise 54% year over year, landing at $147.8 million. On the bottom line, Twilio swung from a $0.05 adjusted net loss to earnings of $0.03 per share. Wall Street analysts had been expecting an adjusted net loss of $0.05 per share on sales near $131 million. For the record, the midpoints of Twilio's own guidance ranges pointed to a non-GAAP net loss of $0.06 per share on revenue in the neighborhood of $130 million.

Looking ahead, Twilio also provided third-quarter and full-year guidance targets well ahead of the current Street views. Twilio sees non-GAAP profits for the full fiscal year (analysts had expected a modest net loss) and the bottom end of full-year revenue guidance landed 8% above the current analyst consensus estimates.

Now what

The Twilio Flex development platform for cloud communications tools, which the company introduced in the first quarter, is already finding a foothold in the market. During the second quarter, Twilio integrated this tool with the Google Cloud Contact Center, boosting Flex's customer appeal by providing a simple way to use it together with Google's solutions.

Advertisement

Twilio investors can now look back at a 52-week return of 158%. It's no surprise to see share prices rising as the company continues to exceed Wall Street's expectations.

10 stocks we like better than TwilioWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Twilio wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 6, 2018

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Anders Bylund owns shares of GOOGL. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends GOOGL, GOOG, and Twilio. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.