Why Trivago N.V. Stock Jumped 27.5% Last Month

What happened

Shares of Trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) moved higher last month after the struggling hotel-booking platform got a boost from a private-equity investor. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock finished September up 27.5%.

Continue Reading Below

As you can see from the chart below, the gains came in a surge in the middle of the month when news broke of the investment.

So what

Trivago stock jumped 14% on Sept. 19 after PAR Investment Partners bought 7 million Trivago shares from insiders for $4.47 in a private transaction, taking a 5% stake in the hotel-booking specialist. PAR was already Trivago's largest institutional shareholder, and the increased stake seems to indicate that the private-equity firm may be interested in taking an activist position in Trivago, or that it believes shares have bottomed out after a long slide over the past year.

Activist investors generally disclose themselves as such after taking a stake in the target company, seeking to persuade management of their goals or to drum up support from other shareholders for their initiatives. PAR has not yet done this, so it seems like for now the private-equity firm is just a passive investor.

Now what

Advertisement

It's not a surprising that Trivago would get some attention from institutional investors. Even after last month's gains, the stock is still down 49% over the past year as revenue growth has suddenly slowed and the company has struggled to turn a profit. Management has indicated it expects performance to improve in the second half of the year.

10 stocks we like better than TrivagoWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Trivago wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 6, 2018

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Trivago. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.