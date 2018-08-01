Why Terex Corporation Stock Dropped 10%

What happened

Shares of Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) closed 10.1% lower on Wednesday, even as the construction equipment maker reported Q2 earnings that met or exceeded Wall Street's expectations.

Continue Reading Below

Sales for the fiscal quarter came in at $1.4 billion, in line with expectations. GAAP profits for the quarter were only $0.75 per share, but Terex said its pro forma number was better -- $0.98 per share -- and ahead of analysts' expected $0.90 profit.

So what

Year over year, Terex's earnings dropped, falling 28% from the $1.04 per share it earned in Q2 last year. Sales for the quarter leapt 19%, however. Even better, Terex said its backlog of new orders awaiting fulfillment grew 31%, which implies further sales growth down the line.

Now what

Terex updated its guidance for the rest of this year, raising the floor on the range of earnings it expects to make. Earnings are now expected to come in between $2.80 and $3 per share, adjusted for one-time items (i.e., pro forma).

Advertisement

That range neatly brackets the $2.90 per share that analysts were already predicting the company would earn before this report came out. So with Terex beating on earnings, growing sales strongly, and raising guidance, I can't for the life of me figure out what investors are so upset about.

10 stocks we like better than TerexWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Terex wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 4, 2018

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.