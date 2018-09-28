Why Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Stock Soared Today

What happened

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ: SNCR) stock popped 21.6% on Friday after the cloud-based enterprise computing and messaging specialist announced its common shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq, which means they'll resume trading on the widely followed index when the market opens on Monday, October 1, 2018.

Continue Reading Below

For perspective, Synchronoss has traded on the OTC markets since mid-May, when its shares were suspended from trading on the Nasdaq following delays filing its quarterly reports that stemmed from a lengthy financial restatement process.

So what

Synchronoss CEO Glenn Lurie stated:

That's not to say Synchronoss hasn't made progress during its hiatus from the Nasdaq. Shares popped in August after it posted mixed second-quarter results relative to expectations -- revenue declined a steep 35%, to $76.7 million, but translated to a narrower-than-expected adjusted loss of $0.48 per share. Management also noted at the the time that their cloud-computing business has largely evolved away from a less lucrative, less predictable "freemium" model and toward a primarily subscription-based premium-service model.

Now what

Advertisement

But investors were most encouraged by Lurie's prediction last quarter that Synchronoss will return to sequential top-line growth in the second half of 2018, followed by positive free cash flow and continued improvements in bottom-line profitability.

Shareholders should get their next update on Synchronoss' efforts to that end when it releases third-quarter results in November. In the meantime, its return to the Nasdaq seems to indicate it continues to take steps in the right direction. So it's no surprise to see shares extending their recent gains in response.

10 stocks we like better than Synchronoss TechnologiesWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Synchronoss Technologies wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 6, 2018

Steve Symington has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Synchronoss Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.