Why Spark Therapeutics Stock Soared 137% in February

What happened

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONCE) stock outpaced the market by a wide margin last month, gaining 137% compared to a 3% spike in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Continue Reading Below

The increase put shareholders back in significantly positive territory, with returns of over 70% in the past year versus a 3% increase in the broader market.

So what

Last month's rally came as a result of the biotech company announcing an agreement to be purchased by Roche Holdings (NASDAQOTH: RHHBY) for nearly $5 billion, or $114.50 per share. That price equates to a 122% premium over the stock's value on trading day prior to the deal's announcement .

Now what

Spark Therapeutics shareholders should see their stock holdings convert to cash at that $114.50 price when the deal closes sometime in the second quarter of 2019. After that, the company will continue to operate as an independent group within Roche Holdings, but will benefit from its parent's global reach as it seeks to better commercialize treatments like its Luxturna genetic eye disease drug. That deal ensures positive returns for all shareholders, which counts as a solid win in the volatile biotech world.

Advertisement

10 stocks we like better than Spark TherapeuticsWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Spark Therapeutics wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 1, 2019

Demitrios Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.