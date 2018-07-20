Why Skechers USA, Inc. Stock Plunged Today

What happened

Shares of Skechers USA, Inc. (NYSE: SKX) were down 23.3% as of 11:30 a.m. EDT after the footwear specialist announced mixed second-quarter 2018 results and disappointing guidance.

Continue Reading Below

Quarterly revenue climbed 10.6% year over year to a company-record $1.134 billion, near the midpoint of Skechers' guidance provided last quarter for a range of $1.12 billion to $1.145 billion. But that translated to a nearly 24% decline in net earnings to $45.3 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, far below the company's expected $0.38 to $0.43 range.

So what

To be fair, Skechers' bottom line included a roughly $7 million headwind from foreign currency exchange, as well as around $6.2 million in legal costs during the quarter. Meanwhile, international wholesale revenue climbed a healthy 24.9%, and comparable-store sales rose 4.5% globally.

"The financial accomplishments in the second quarter are the result of our product and marketing, as well as our ongoing efforts to seek out global opportunities," stated CEO Robert Greenberg. "With the resurgence of retro looks and Skechers D'Lites, we are the originator of one of the hottest trends in footwear."

Greenberg added that the company looks forward to the lucrative back-to-school season, followed by more new styles and "impactful marketing" for the rest of the year.

Advertisement

Now what

Even so, Skechers anticipates third-quarter sales in the range of $1.20 billion to $1.225 billion -- or 9.3% to 11.6% growth from the same year-ago period -- which should translate to earnings per share of $0.50 to $0.55. Here again, most analysts were modeling significantly higher earnings of $0.68 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

In the end, Skechers may be happy with its new top-line record. But investors obviously aren't keen on the possibility that its already modest growth could decelerate in the coming quarters. So even with the stock still reeling from its first-quarter disappointment in April, it's hardly surprising to see the Skeckers shares plunging again today.

10 stocks we like better than SkechersWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Skechers wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 4, 2018

Steve Symington has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Skechers. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.