Why Shares of Trinseo Plunged 18% Today

What happened?

Shares of Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a global materials solutions provider of plastics, latex binders, and synthetic rubber, were down nearly 18% as of 11:20 a.m. EDT on Wednesday after management released preliminary third-quarter results that failed to impress investors.

Continue Reading Below

So what

Management announced that third-quarter results will check in below previous guidance. Net income is now expected to range between $74 million and $80 million and adjusted EBITDA between $140 million and $146 million. Net income will check in roughly $15 million below prior guidance, with about $9 million of that due to operating performance and $6 million from one-time expenses. Adjusted EBITDA is roughly $12 million below prior guidance.

"We are actively evaluating and taking actions to address these challenges and are working to minimize impacts on our future results," CEO Chris Pappas wrote in a press release.

Now what

Part of the issue is simply the plateauing North American automotive market. As sales peak and the tire market continues to be weak, it's pressuring Trinseo's plastics and synthetic-rubber business segments. Furthermore, the global trade uncertainty has put pressure on the company's latex binders and other business segments. Unfortunately, if trade uncertainty remains, these dynamics will continue to pressure the company's business, and management will need to find ways to offset a slowing automotive market.

Advertisement

10 stocks we like better than TrinseoWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Trinseo wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 6, 2018

Daniel Miller has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.