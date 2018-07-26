Why Shares of Tower Semiconductor Slumped Today

What happened

Shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ: TSEM), which operates under the brand name TowerJazz, tumbled on Thursday following the release of the company's second-quarter report. While earnings came in ahead of analyst expectations, weak guidance overshadowed the Q2 numbers. As of 1:55 p.m. EDT, the stock was down about 12%.

Continue Reading Below

So what

Tower reported second-quarter revenue of $335 million, down 2.9% year over year and in line with the average analyst estimate. Revenue was up about 7% from the first quarter.

Non-GAAP earnings per share came in at $0.42, down from $0.54 in the prior-year period but $0.02 better than analysts were expecting. GAAP gross margin was 23.4%, down from 26.4% in the prior-year period. Despite the lower revenue, operating expenses rose slightly compared to the second quarter of 2017.

Tower expects to produce third-quarter revenue of $335 million, well below the average analyst estimate of $361.9 million. Fourth-quarter revenue is expected between $360 million and $380 million, straddling the average analyst estimate of $377.9 million.

Now what

Advertisement

Tower expects a weak third quarter, driven by softness in the mobile sector, recent reductions in customer demand, and shipments of SiGe products being pushed back. The company expects to generate record revenue in the fourth quarter, with additional SiGe capacity coming on line in the first quarter of 2019.

While business is expected to pick up later in the year, investors focused on the weak third-quarter guidance and pushed the stock lower.

10 stocks we like better than WalmartWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, the Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now… and Walmart wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 4, 2018The author(s) may have a position in any stocks mentioned.

Timothy Green has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.