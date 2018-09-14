Why Shares of Radiant Logistics Jumped Today

What happened

Shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSEMKT: RLGT) surged on Friday after the logistics and multimodal transportation services company reported its fiscal fourth-quarter results. Radiant posted double-digit revenue growth, soundly beating analyst estimates. The stock was up about 11.3% at 12:10 p.m. EDT.

So what

Radiant reported fourth-quarter revenue of $233.8 million, up 15.9% year over year and $13.7 million above the average analyst estimate. Net revenue, which subtracts the cost of transportation, grew 19% year over year to $59.3 million. Revenue grew by a double-digit percentage across all segments. Forwarding revenue was up 16%; brokerage revenue was up 14%; and value-added services revenue was up 44.6%.

Non-GAAP earnings per share came in at $0.11, up from $0.08 in the prior-year period and $0.05 better than analysts were expecting. The company continues to see some margin pressure with its underlying asset-based carrier partners, but that was offset by strong revenue growth.

Now what

"As we head into the new year, we remain committed to our long-standing strategy to deliver profitable growth through a combination of organic and acquisition growth initiatives. We have low leverage on our balance sheet, strong free cash flow, and continue our disciplined search for acquisition candidates that bring critical mass to our current platform with respect to geography, purchasing power, and complementary service offerings," said Radiant CEO Bohn Crain.

Shares of Radiant are now up about 11% year to date after Friday's surge, although they remain down 35% since peaking in 2015.

