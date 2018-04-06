Why Shares of GameStop Corp. Plunged 17.6% in March

What happened

Shares of video game retailer GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) plunged 17.6% in March, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after fiscal fourth-quarter net income came in lower than expected and guidance failed to excite investors. No turnaround in the video game business appears to be on the horizon.

Continue Reading Below

So what

On the surface, fourth-quarter results didn't seem all that bad. Revenue was up 15% to $3.5 billion, partially due to an extra week in the quarter, and adjusted earnings of $2.02 per share beat analyst estimates of $1.97. But the GAAP loss of $105.9 million, or $1.04 per share, included a $406.5 million impairment due to writedowns in the technology brands segment. As fellow Fool Timothy Green wrote, the writedown was an admission that the company's strategy was flawed in that segment.

Guidance also failed to excite investors. Revenue is expected to be down 2% to 6% with same-store sales flat to down 5%. Adjusted earnings per share are expected to be $3.00 to $3.35, while analysts' consensus estimate was $3.32. Everyone knows GameStop is in decline, but management says it may be declining faster than investors were expecting.

Now what

It's tough to know what to do with a company like GameStop today. It's still profitable on an adjusted basis and the $1.52 annual dividend is a 12% yield for investors. But it's hard to argue that the company has a bright future as video games move to digital channels on mobile, consoles, and computers. It's the overall decline in the business that will keep me out of the stock, despite a seemingly attractive forward price-to-earnings ratio of around 4 and a high dividend yield.

Advertisement

10 stocks we like better than GameStopWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and GameStop wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 2, 2018

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of GameStop and has the following options: short April 2018 $18 calls on GameStop. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.