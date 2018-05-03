Why Shares of Avon Products Tumbled Today

What happened

Shares of Avon Products (NYSE: AVP) slumped on Thursday after the beauty company reported its first-quarter results. While revenue came in above analyst expectations, CEO Jan Zijderveld called the results "unsatisfactory" in the earnings release. The stock was down about 10.8% at 11:55 a.m. EDT.

Continue Reading Below

So what

Avon reported first-quarter revenue of $1.39 billion, up 4.5% year over year and about $40 million higher than the average analyst estimate. Excluding the impact from currency, sales rose 2%. Both numbers include a 6% reporting benefit from the adoption of new revenue recognition standards.

Non-GAAP earnings per share came in at a loss of $0.02, up from a loss of $0.07 in the prior-year period and in line with analyst expectations. The new revenue recognition standards provided a $0.03 benefit to both GAAP and non-GAAP EPS.

Zijderveld, who took the helm earlier this year, discussed the steps he has taken so far:

Now what

Advertisement

Absent the change in revenue recognition standards, Avon would have posted a revenue decline on both a reported basis and adjusted for currency. The stock has tumbled more than 90% over the past five years as revenue and profits have plunged. Last year, shares shed 57% of their value.

Zijderveld faces a tough challenge turning Avon around. With investors pushing down the stock on Thursday, there appears to be little confidence in the company's turnaround prospects.

10 stocks we like better than Avon ProductsWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Avon Products wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 2, 2018

Timothy Green has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.