Why Red Robin Stock Plunged Today

Shares of gourmet burger chain Red Robin (NASDAQ: RRGB) have plunged today, down by 20% as of 11:30 a.m. EDT, after the company reported preliminary second-quarter earnings. The results were "significantly lower than expected," CEO Denny Marie Post said.

Revenue in the second quarter should be approximately $315.4 million, with comparable-restaurant revenue declining by 2.6%. Comparable-guest count decreased by 0.7%. During the quarter, Red Robin recognized $0.54 per share in asset impairment charges and $0.06 per share in reorganization and other charges, leading to a GAAP net loss of $0.14 per share. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.46.

Analysts were expecting sales of $323.6 million and adjusted earnings per share of $0.65. The results are preliminary estimates and may change slightly, and the company will officially report earnings on Aug. 21.

Post said in a statement:

In terms of guidance for full-year 2018, Red Robin is forecasting total revenue in the range of $1.35 billion to $1.365 billion, with comps declining by 1% to 2%. Earnings per share for the year is expected to be in the range of $1.80 to $2.20.

Evan Niu, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and has the following options: short September 2018 $50 calls on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.