Why Premier, Inc. Is Soaring Today

After Premier (NASDAQ: PINC) announced pleasing fiscal 2018 fourth-quarter and full-year results, shares of the healthcare service provider focused on analytics and supply chain solutions jumped 12% as of 11:01 a.m. EDT Tuesday.

Here's a look at the key headline numbers from the company's fiscal fourth quarter:

Fourth-quarter sales jumped 8% to $434 million. The increase was driven by a 10% increase in supply chain services and a 2% bump in performance services revenue. For context, Wall Street was only expecting $412 million in revenue, so the result was a nice beat.

Non-GAAP net income rose 35% to $94.8 million, or $0.70 per share. That also compares favorably to the $0.66 in adjusted earnings that the pros had forecast.

Zooming out to the full year, here's what the company reported:

Revenue jumped 14% to $1.66 billion.

Non-GAAP net income increased 19% to $317.1 million.

Non-GAAP EPS rose 22% to $2.31.

The company completed its $200 million stock-buyback program during the year. A new $250 million stock-repurchase program has been implemented.

And here's what the company is projecting for fiscal 2019:

Total revenue is expected to land between $1.72 billion and $1.79 billion. This represents growth of 4% to 8%.

Non-GAAP EPS is expected to land between $2.60 and $2.72. This represents growth of 13% to 18%.

For context, Wall Street was expecting revenue and non-GAAP EPS of $1.75 billion and $2.66, respectively, for the year ahead.

Given the better-than-expected results and positive guidance, it isn't hard to figure out why shares are moving higher today.

CEO Susan DeVore's commentary on the year ahead was focused on how Premier will continue to drive steady growth for investors:

Overall, Premier's results show that the company is executing well. With a winning business model in place and a modest valuation, this looks like a great stock for healthcare investors to get to know.

