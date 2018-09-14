Why Owens-Illinois Inc. Stock Popped Today

What happened

Shares of Owens-Illinois Inc. (NYSE: OI) jumped 9.9% on Friday after activist investor Atlantic Investment Management called for the glass-container specialist to take a number of actions to maximize shareholder value.

Continue Reading Below

According to an SEC filing today, Atlantic has sent a letter to Owens-Illinois management urging them to hire a financial advisor to explore the sale of their European business, arguing that "there is substantial upside to OI's share price on a sum-of-the-parts basis."

Then, Atlantic says, OI should use those proceeds to repurchase at least $1 billion in shares and pay down $2 billion or more in debt. Finally, it argues that OI should initiate a dividend of $0.15 per quarter and allocate 75% of its annual free cash flow to additional stock buybacks.

If the company does so, Atlantic believes Owens-Illinois stock could more than double to over $40 per share.

Now what

This doesn't guarantee that Owens-Illinois will follow Atlantic Investments' advice. But Owens-Illinois did acknowledge the letter in a press release today, adding that it appreciates Atlantic Investment's support and -- just as it does with all shareholders -- will take its input "seriously."

Advertisement

In any case, with Owens-Illinois stock down 28% in the year leading up to this development, it's no surprise to see shares rebounding today in response.

10 stocks we like better than Owens-IllinoisWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Owens-Illinois wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 6, 2018

Steve Symington has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.