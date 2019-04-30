Why NXP Semiconductors Stock Jumped 10% This Morning

What happened

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) rose as much as 10% on Tuesday morning, following the release of the chipmaker's first-quarter results. Later, the stock closed out Tuesday's trading at a 7.9% increase.

Continue Reading Below

So what

In the first quarter of 2019, NXP collected $2.10 billion of top-line earnings and posted a GAAP net loss of $0.07 per diluted share. Analysts had been expecting adjusted earnings of about $1.55 per share on sales near $2.09 billion. The company did not provide a direct equivalent to adjusted earnings per share, but doing the math on its adjusted operating income and income tax rates, it's possible to arrive at a figure in the neighborhood of $1.60 per share.

Now what

Perhaps more to the point, NXP presented these figures with a side of optimistic guidance. The midpoint of management's second-quarter revenue guidance stopped 2.3% above the current Street consensus. Gross margins are also trending upward, pointing to improved bottom-line profits somewhere down the line. And beyond that, CEO Rick Clemmer said that the downturn NXP is slogging through at the moment should abate in the second half of 2019. Clemmer made it clear that political and macroeconomic surprises could undermine that optimistic forecast, but he generally sees good times ahead.

NXP's shares are trading almost exactly where they were a year ago thanks to a 42% gain in the last six months. It's no surprise to see investors welcoming another solid earnings report with open arms.

Advertisement

10 stocks we like better than NXP SemiconductorsWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and NXP Semiconductors wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 1, 2019

Anders Bylund owns shares of NXP Semiconductors. The Motley Fool recommends NXP Semiconductors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.