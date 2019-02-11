Why NXP Semiconductors Shares Gained 18.8% in January

What happened

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) rose 18.8% higher in January 2019, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The maker of embedded semiconductors generally floated along with a rising market but also took a bigger leap mid-month, when a buyout rumor made the rounds.

Continue Reading Below

So what

According to South Korean investing site Invest Chosun, local tech giant Samsung (NASDAQOTH: SSNLF) was thinking about a buyout bid for NXP. The deal would boost Samsung's toehold in the market for automotive computing chips and NXP investors would finally realize the buyout exit that Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) never quite could finalize over the past three years.

Anders Bylund owns shares of NXP Semiconductors. The Motley Fool owns shares of Qualcomm. The Motley Fool recommends NXP Semiconductors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.