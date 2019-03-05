Why Novavax Stock Imploded in February

What happened

Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), a developmental-stage vaccine company, lost 69% of its value in February, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Novavax's shares tumbled on the last day of the month after the company reported that its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine, ResVax, failed yet again in a pivotal trial.

Continue Reading Below

Back in 2016, the vaccine missed badly as a preventive measure against RSV infection in elderly adults. This time around, ResVax failed to produce a significant level of protection against RSV infection in newborns exposed to the vaccine while in the womb via maternal immunization.

So what

Although Novavax's management was quick to point out that ResVax did show some signs of efficacy that could perhaps pave the way for regulatory approval in the U.S. and Europe, the market clearly didn't agree with their positive assessment. And the market is probably right in this case. Frankly, it's hard to imagine regulators granting approval to a vaccine under these circumstances -- even though RSV is the leading cause of hospitalizations in infants and there are no preventive treatment options available at present.

Now what

On the bright side, Novavax does have a promising flu vaccine candidate, NanoFlu, under development. So there is a chance that Novavax could rise from the ashes of this latest clinical failure. The bad news, though, is that the company doesn't appear to have the cash necessary to execute a late-stage trial for NanoFlu, if one is indeed required by regulators -- and it most likely will be if history is any guide. As such, investors may want to take a cautious approach with this beaten-down biotech stock for the moment.

Advertisement

10 stocks we like better than NovavaxWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Novavax wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 1, 2019

George Budwell has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.