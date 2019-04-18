Why Nintendo Stock Popped Today

What happened

Shares of Nintendo (NASDAQOTH: NTDOY) were up 13.6% as of 1:30 p.m. EDT Thursday after news emerged that the company's Switch gaming console will soon begin selling in China.

Continue Reading Below

But Nintendo won't be selling the devices directly. According to a report from Reuters this morning citing a release from China's game-industry regulators, China-based tech giant Tencent (NASDAQOTH: TCEHY) received approval to distribute the Nintendo Switch console with a test version of the New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe game installed.

So what

The move comes more than two years after the initial global launch (sans China) of Nintendo's Switch console. But entering the Middle Kingdom proved difficult for the Japanese video-gaming leader as it sought a partner to help navigate the country's complex array of regulatory restrictions.

On that note, perhaps it's no coincidence the Chinese government only recently lifted an extended freeze on approvals for new gaming titles that significantly impacted Tencent's own growth over the past year.

Now what

Advertisement

To be clear, Nintendo Switch's arrival in China isn't a sure thing just yet. According to the Chinese regulator's statement, Tencent's application has only been provisionally approved pending a comment period that ends on April 24, 2019. Assuming that day comes and goes without a hitch, however, it would open a massive new source of incremental growth for all parties involved.

10 stocks we like better than NintendoWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nintendo wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 1, 2019

Steve Symington has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Tencent Holdings. The Motley Fool recommends Nintendo. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.