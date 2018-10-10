Why Netgear Inc. Stock Dropped 11.3% in September

What happened

Shares of Netgear (NASDAQ: NTGR) fell 11.3%% in September, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, in lockstep with the post-earnings decline of recent spinoff Arlo Technologies (NYSE: ARLO).

Continue Reading Below

For perspective, Arlo went public after separating from Netgear in early August. But its former parent company still owns an 84.2% stake in the home security camera specialist.

So what

For perspective, when Arlo climbed nearly 50% from its $16-per-share IPO to just under $24 per share in late August, Netgear stock largely followed suit, given its substantial ownership stake in the company. But then Arlo tumbled back to just over $14 by the end of last month, after its first-ever report as a publicly traded company -- a likely combination of post-IPO volatility and concerns over its ability to sustain growth from its lucrative services segment -- and Netgear unsurprisingly fell along with it.

Now what

Keep in mind that Netgear won't maintain its large stake in Arlo forever. Following a mandatory 145-day lock-up period -- and just as it promised when the separation was initially announced in February -- Netgear intends to distribute its shares of Arlo to Netgear stockholders as a tax-free distribution.

Advertisement

Until that happens, however, it's safe to expect Netgear stock will continue to be tied to the performance of Arlo.

10 stocks we like better than NetgearWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Netgear wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 6, 2018

Steve Symington has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Netgear. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.