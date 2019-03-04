Why Monster Beverage Stock Gained 12% in February

What happened

Shareholders of energy drink giant Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) beat the market last month as their stock rose 12% compared to a 3% uptick in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Continue Reading Below

The rally added to recent gains for the stock, which is up 19% over the past year compared to a 5% increase in the broader market.

So what

February's spike came after Monster Beverage announced surprisingly strong fourth-quarter results. Late in the month, the company revealed that revenue went up 14% during the period despite the fact that drink sales were held back by a surge advance purchases in the prior quarter. Monster Beverage announced a price increased effective in early November, and many customers stocked up on products to avoid the higher prices.

Now what

Increased prices should help the company boost profitability after gross profit dropped to 60% of sales in 2018 from 63.5% a year earlier. Sales growth, meanwhile, should continue to be supported by Monster energy drink launches in new geographies and the company's strategic partnership with Coca-Cola.

Advertisement

10 stocks we like better than Monster BeverageWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Monster Beverage wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 1, 2019

Demitrios Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Monster Beverage. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.