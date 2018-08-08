Why Middleby Corp. Stock Closed 14% Higher Today

What happened

Shares of food service equipment maker Middleby (NASDAQ: MIDD) posted strong gains on Wednesday, rising as much as 24.3% intraday before moderating to close up 13.9%. The company may have missed Wall Street's earnings targets with second-quarter report it delivered early this morning but investors were still impressed by its strong revenues.

So what

In Q2, Middleby's top line rose 15% over the year-ago period to land at $668.1 million. Earnings jumped 12%, stopping at $1.51 per diluted share. Your average analyst had been looking for earnings near $1.57 per share on net sales of roughly $646 million.

Now what

Middleby has largely been growing by acquisition in recent quarters, and this past one was no exception: Revenues from new acquisitions accounted for essentially all of the company's year-over-year sales growth.

That being said, management expects organic growth to start gaining some traction in the second half of 2018. On top of that, cost-saving synergies should start making their way onto the income statement as Middleby consolidates a plethora of strategic plug-in buyouts. Therefore, profit margins should improve from here.

Investors breathed a deep sigh of relief over this report's solid revenue gains, and shrugged off the less-impressive results on the bottom line. The stock is still trading 22% lower year-to-date, leaving plenty of room for further improvements.

