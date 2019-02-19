Why Marco Rubio's Buyback Tax Makes No Sense

There's been a furor recently over companies taking their spare cash and using it to buy back shares of their stock. Many politicians on both sides of the aisle see stock buybacks as a betrayal of the implicit deal that the federal government made with businesses when tax reform reduced the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%, and use of share repurchases has become even more widespread in the year since those lower tax rates took effect.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., recently joined the chorus of critics of stock buybacks, arguing that because they simply return money to shareholders rather than making internal investment in capital projects within the company, they don't represent as productive a use of available assets. Yet his argument to end what he sees as a tax advantage of buybacks over regular dividends makes fundamental mistakes about what buybacks really mean -- and might introduce a tax that would be almost impossible to implement fairly to shareholders.

Continue Reading Below

The ambiguity of what Rubio's suggesting

In his recent plan, Rubio says the following:

The plan's reference to what it calls a preference involves how the two methods of capital return get taxed. With dividends, every shareholder gets taxed on the cash received. With stock buybacks, only those shareholders who elect to sell their shares back to the company recognize a taxable event, and they're only taxed on the difference between what they received from the company and what they initially paid for the stock. Often, the actual tax rates are the same, as qualified dividend income gets taxed at the same rate as long-term capital gains.

However, the current version of the Rubio plan doesn't go into detail about exactly how policymakers might equalize the tax treatment of these two capital-return methods. Moreover, the suggestion that the two transactions should be treated the same ignores the fact that their impact on shareholders is much different.

Why dividends aren't the same as buybacks

Advertisement

There are two reasons why equal tax treatment of dividends and buybacks wouldn't really make sense. First, dividends and share buybacks look nothing alike from a shareholder perspective. Dividends give every shareholder a cash payment, while buybacks have no impact on most shareholders who simply hang onto their shares. Taxing shareholders who choose not to take advantage of an opportunity to sell their shares back to the company is inconsistent with tax policy on owning stock.

Many argue that buybacks increase the value of a company without forcing investors to recognize that increase as income. However, that's not always the case. It's true that buybacks reduce the number of shares outstanding, but they also reduce the amount of assets that the company owns. Indeed, when a company pays too much on a stock buyback, it can reduce the value of the remaining shares.

Warren Buffett put it best in his 2012 letter to shareholders of Berkshire Hathaway:

An unfair bureaucratic nightmare

The other reason why the Rubio proposal is ill advised has to do with implementing the proposal. Presumably, in order to equalize the tax treatment of a buyback, Rubio would treat the amount of the buyback as a deemed dividend made pro rata to all shareholders -- regardless of whether they participated in the buyback.

That treatment would be eerily similar to another much-criticized tax situation involving mutual funds. Traditional mutual funds are required to make capital gains distributions to shareholders that carry out the taxable gains that the funds generate when they sell the stocks they own. Shareholders are forced to include those distributions as taxable income, even though the bulk of them take the distributions and reinvest them into new shares of the mutual fund.

At least with capital gains distributions, shareholders have the option to take cash if they choose. With a stock buyback, there'd be no cash involved for anyone who didn't sell shares. Moreover, with the decision solely up to the company whether to do a buyback, ordinary investors couldn't do anything to stop this taxable event.

Demand smart tax policy

It's easy for lawmakers to make statements that reflect popular opinion about key issues, and there's no question that the use of corporate capital is controversial right now. However, lawmakers also have a duty to make well-reasoned proposals to implement solutions to the issues they identify. The Rubio proposal doesn't yet do this, and it'll take a lot of extra work before a final version could adequately address concerns about buybacks without introducing inequities of its own.

The $16,728 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $16,728 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

Dan Caplinger owns shares of Berkshire Hathaway (B shares). The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Berkshire Hathaway (B shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.