Why Kroger Stock Lost 16% in March

What happened

Kroger (NYSE: KR) shareholders trailed the market last month as their stock dropped 16% compared to a 1.8% uptick in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Continue Reading Below

The slump added to a tough period for investors in the grocery retailer, which has significantly underperformed over the past five years.

So what

Investors reacted harshly to Kroger's fiscal fourth-quarter report, which early in the month revealed disappointing operating trends. The chain's sales growth met management's initial forecast for the full year, but that performance translated into market share losses at a time when peers like Walmart and Target have been posting some of their best numbers in a decade. In contrast, Kroger's revenue inched higher by less than 2% in 2018 as profitability declined.

Now what

CEO Rodney McMullen and his team are making many of the same moves that have paid off for peers, including investing heavily in stores and in crafting a complete online-shopping offering. It's likely that these moves will eventually turn the tide for this business, given its large base of loyal shoppers. However, investors won't be eager to send shares higher until evidence of that rebound shows up in accelerating sales growth metrics.

Advertisement

10 stocks we like better than KrogerWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Kroger wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 1, 2019

Demitrios Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.