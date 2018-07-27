Why Intel, First Solar, and LogMeIn Slumped Today

Major benchmarks retreated on Friday as investors reacted to the flood of corporate earnings news and continued global trade tensions.

But several individual companies left shareholders reeling more than most. Read on to see why Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR), and LogMeIn (NASDAQ: LOGM) fell today.

Intel's earnings beat wasn't enough

Shares of Intel dropped 8.6% after the chip giant posted a quarterly beat and raised guidance, but left investors worried over product delays and increasing competition.

Revenue climbed 15% year over year to $16.96 billion, and adjusted earnings grew more than 40% to $4.9 billion, or $1.04 per share. Analysts were only looking for earnings of $0.96 per share on revenue of $16.77 billion.

So why the drop? For one, as fellow Fool.com contributor Anders Bylund pointed out this afternoon, Intel was already up 50% in the year leading into this report, leaving some traders content to take profits off the table. In addition, Intel says its move to a 10-nanometer chip production platform is on track for the second half of this year, which means its next-gen products will be on shelves by the holiday season of 2019. This slow process, however, could create an opening for competitors like AMD -- which soared yesterday on impressive quarterly results -- to take market share with their own next-gen offerings.

First Solar goes dim

After falling as much as 10.6% early on, First Solar stock partially recovered to close down 3.8% in the wake of the solar panel manufacturer's disappointing Q2 results. Revenue declined 50.4% to $309.3 million, hurt by the timing of certain project sales that are now expected to close in the second half. This led to a net loss of $0.46 per share, down from net income of $0.50 per share in last year's second quarter. Analysts, on average, were modeling a narrower loss of $0.03 per share on sales of $500 million.

CEO Mark Widmar focused on the positive, noting the first commercial shipments from from its Malaysia factory mark "another important step forward in our Series 6 transition."

"With two factories now producing Series 6 modules and a third factory on the cusp of starting production we have made significant progress during the past quarter," Widmar added.

In the meantime, First Solar reiterated its full-year 2018 guidance for earnings per share in the range of $1.50 to $1.90, and narrowed both ends of its revenue outlook by $50 million, for a new range of $2.5 billion to $2.6 billion.

LogMeIn's disappointing guidance

Shares of LogMeIn plummeted 25.5% after the remote connectivity services company beat quarterly expectations, but reduced its full-year guidance.

LogMeIn generated adjusted net income of $69.8 million, or $1.32 per share, on revenue of $305.7 million. LogMein CEO Bill Wagner called it a "solid" quarter, noting both revenue and earnings exceeded the high ends of the company's guidance ranges. But he added that they expect "isolated headwinds" in the second half.

As such, LogMeIn now sees 2018 revenue of $1.181 billion to $1.191 billion, down from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion previously, with adjusted EPS of $5.17 to $5.26, down from $5.20 to $5.31 before.

