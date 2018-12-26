Why ImmunoGen Shot Up 13% Today

What happened

Shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ: IMGN) jumped 13% on Wednesday on no obvious news, as the biotech remains a play toy for day traders.

Continue Reading Below

So what

ImmunoGen is sitting in limbo right now awaiting data from its phase 3 study, dubbed Forward I, which is testing its lead drug mirvetuximab as a monotherapy in patients with ovarian cancer. With the trial fully enrolled, management expects data from the study in the first half of next year, setting up a potential approval in late 2019 or early 2020.

Valuing a biotech with an upcoming binary event is squishy -- for lack of a better word -- because there are a lot of variables that have to be estimated, including the likelihood of a positive outcome and the price-to-sales multiple investors will eventually assign the company once the drug is on the market. That lack of clarity can result in a wide trading range for the stock price, allowing day traders to jump in and out as momentum changes.

Now what

Long-term investors can ignore the daily gyrations and focus on the fundamentals, which aren't likely to change until the upcoming data release. Management has indicated that it's started initial planning for a launch, but hasn't invested much, which seems like a prudent move given ImmunoGen's limited resources.

Advertisement

Investors also should be watching the company's earlier-stage pipeline drugs, IMGN 779 and IMGN 632, which treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as an ongoing study called Forward II that's testing combination treatments with mirvetuximab. If Forward I fails, it'll be a big blow to ImmunoGen, but at least the biotech has a backup plan.

10 stocks we like better than ImmunoGenWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and ImmunoGen wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 14, 2018

Brian Orelli has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends ImmunoGen. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.