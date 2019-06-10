Why Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Lost 13% in May

What happened

Hewlett Packard (NYSE: HPE) stock underperformed a weak market last month as the stock fell 13% compared with a 7% decline in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The decline pushed shares to below the broader market's return so far in 2019, up just 6% compared with the S&P 500's 15% increase.

So what

The company announced mixed earnings results on May 23. Sales declined 2% after adjusting for currency exchange-rate shifts, as demand slipped in each of its three main product segments. But HPE beat earnings expectations thanks to rising profitability and surging cash flow.

Now what

CEO Antonio Neri and his team raised their earnings outlook for the year to reflect the improving cost and pricing trends. For the stock to generate significant returns for investors, though, the business will need to demonstrate a path toward sustainable sales growth. Wall Street isn't expecting HPE to meet that challenge this year, as most investors who follow the stock are predicting flat sales in 2019 and only a modest 1% uptick next year.

Demitrios Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool is short shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.