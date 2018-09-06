Why Helios and Matheson Stock Dropped 15% Today

What happened

Helios and Matheson Analytics (NASDAQ: HMNY), the company that owns a majority stake of the MoviePass all-you-can-watch movie subscription service, is in the dumps again on Thursday -- closing down 15.1%.

Continue Reading Below

Why? That's an excellent question, to which I can only guess at the answer.

So what

As of mid-day, there weren't any more unsettling emails seen from MoviePass corporate, warning subscribers of new restrictions on their rights to use their MoviePass debit cards to see movies. There were no official press releases, nor surreptitious filings with the SEC. And there were no plans announced to further dilute shareholders or take on new debt.

Now what

That being said, I do expect that something of that sort is probably in the works. Although Helios CEO Ted Farnsworth reassured investors late last month that MoviePass has reached a point at which its cash flows are breakeven, the fact remains that Helios stock has been below the $1 minimum share price for a Nasdaq listing for more than a month now. That means the company is once again at risk of delisting, and almost certainly contemplating plans for conducting another big reverse stock split.

Advertisement

Once that news breaks -- and break it will, I predict -- Helios stock is bound to take another plunge. It could be that the investors selling Helios today are just heading for the exits early.

10 stocks we like better than Helios and Matheson AnalyticsWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Helios and Matheson Analytics wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 6, 2018

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.