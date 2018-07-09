Why Helen of Troy Limited Stock Popped Today

What happened

Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) climbed 12.7% on Monday after the consumer brand housewares, health, home, and beauty products company announced strong fiscal first-quarter 2019 results.

Continue Reading Below

More specifically, Helen of Troy's net sales climbed 9% year over year to $354.7 million, which translated to 32.6% growth in adjusted net income to $1.87 per diluted share. Analysts, on average, were only expecting earnings of $1.46 per share on revenue of $333.8 million.

So what

"We continue to see excellent momentum in the business, which led to a strong performance and a great start to our new fiscal year," stated Helen of Troy CEO Julien Mininberg. "Our strategic choices and ongoing productivity enhancements from the transformation plan are generating healthy results [...]."

Mininberg added that investments in the company's infrastructure, people, and "Leadership Brands" -- that is, its highest-volume highest-margin brands including Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Vicks, OXO, Hydro Flask, and Hot Tools -- are paying off nicely, with sales in the latter group up 14.7% during the quarter. Digital initiatives also drove 30% growth in online sales.

Now what

Advertisement

Looking ahead to the full fiscal year, Helen of Troy reaffirmed its expectation for net sales in the range of $1.485 billion to $1.510 billion, but it also increased its guidance for adjusted earnings from continuing operations to be in the range of $7.45 to $7.70 per share (up from $7.30 to $7.55 previously).

In the end, this was a straightforward beat-and-raise scenario for Helen of Troy, and it should be no surprise to see the market reacting accordingly.

10 stocks we like better than Helen of TroyWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Helen of Troy wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 4, 2018

Steve Symington has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.