Why GoPro, Wingstop, and Take-Two Interactive Jumped Today

The stock market did well on Friday, with most major benchmarks gaining ground. At first, some believed that an unexpected shortfall in the number of jobs created in the U.S. economy in July might hold back stocks, but even though small-cap indexes steadily fell, their large-cap counterparts were generally higher. Earnings season continues to go quite well, and many companies reported good results that sent their shares soaring. GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO), Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING), and Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) were among the best performers on the day. Here's why they did so well.

GoPro looks to get back in the picture

Continue Reading Below

Shares of GoPro soared 18% after the action-camera specialist reported its second-quarter earnings. The company said that revenue jumped 40% from its first-quarter results, although sales were actually down 5% from year-earlier figures. GoPro also highlighted various successes, including its camera line's success in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. More controversial was the company's decision to release three lower-priced cameras for the coming holiday season, because although proponents point to the potential for increased unit sales, skeptics worry that the offerings could cannibalize sales of GoPro's higher-priced cameras. Investors are buying into CEO and founder Nicholas Woodman's vision for the company, but execution will be crucial to justify today's share-price jump.

Wingstop satisfies its customers

Wingstop stock jumped 18% in the wake of the release of the company's second-quarter financial report. The restaurant chain enjoyed a 17% rise in total revenue stemming from a 4.3% comparable-restaurant sales gain for its domestic locations, and net income climbed by nearly 40% from the year-earlier period. The good results prompted Wingstop to boost its dividend by 29% to $0.09 per share quarterly, and CEO Charlie Morrison believes that the expected national rollout of home delivery next year combined with a greater emphasis on international expansion could keep Wingstop thriving for years to come.

A big win for Take-Two

Finally, shares of Take-Two Interactive finished up 9%. The video game specialist suffered a revenue decline in its fiscal first quarter, but a nearly 20% gain in net income reflected the ongoing success of key franchises like Grand Theft Auto and NBA 2K. At the same time, the coming release of Red Dead Redemption 2 has been long-awaited, and many investors think that it could help Take-Two further eat into its competitors' market share. With initiatives to emphasize recurring revenue from sources like in-game purchases doing well, Take-Two appears to be making the right moves to win the long game.

Advertisement

Offer from The Motley Fool: The 10 best stocks to buy nowMotley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. In fact, the newsletter they run, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the S&P 500!*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 4, 2018.

Dan Caplinger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends GoPro and Take-Two Interactive. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.