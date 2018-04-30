Why First Data Corp. Stock Popped Today

What happened

Shares of First Data Corp. (NYSE: FDC) jumped 18.5% on Monday after the payment-processing technology specialist announced strong first-quarter 2018 results and increased its full-year guidance.

Quarterly revenue fell 8% year over year to $2.282 billion -- though that figure was impacted by recently adopted new accounting standards. Segment revenue climbed 11% year over year to $2.08 billion, including 5% organic growth. On the bottom line, that translated to adjusted (non-GAAP) net income of $279 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, up from $0.28 per share in the same year-ago period.

Analysts, on average, were only expecting adjusted earnings of $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion.

Revenue climbed 15% year over year (on a comparable accounting basis) to $1.318 billion at First Data's core global business solutions segment. Meanwhile, sales from the smaller global financial solutions segment rose 2% to $400 million, and "network and security solutions" revenue rose 4% on a comparable accounting basis to $363 million. First Data's consolidated EBITDA also climbed 14% year over year on a comparable accounting basis, to $730 million.

All the while, the company continued its deleveraging efforts, paying down $186 million in debt during the quarter to bring its total borrowings to $19.012 billion.

First Data chairman and CEO Frank Bisignano stated:

To be sure, First Data increased its full-year 2018 guidance to call for total segment revenue growth of 6% to 7% (up from 5% to 7% previously), EBITDA growth of 8% to 10% (up from 7% to 9% before), and adjusted earnings per share of $1.42 to $1.47 (up from $1.35 to $1.40).

In the end, there was nothing not to like about this beat and raise from First Data. And it's no surprise to see the market driving shares up in response.

