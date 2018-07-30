Why Durect Corporation Stock Is Spiking Today

What happened

Durect Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) saw its shares rise by as much as 16% in pre-market trading today. The catalyst?

Continue Reading Below

Durect's shares are responding positively to the news that Indivior's new drug application (NDA) for the once-monthly, injected schizophrenia drug Perseris was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Perseris is a longer-acting formulation of the FDA-approved drug risperidone. The core concept here is that a once-monthly, injectable version of this drug may increase compliance in this hard-to-treat patient population.

Since the opening bell, Durect's shares have cooled off slightly, but were still up by a healthy 10.6% as of 10:34 a.m. EDT.

So what

In September 2017, Indivior entered into a patent purchase agreement with Durect for Perseris' rights in the United States. Per the terms of the agreement, Indivior now owes Durect a milestone payment of $5 million following the NDA approval of Perseris. Durect is also eligible to receive single-digit percentage royalties from U.S. net sales of the drug. The patent rights covered in this agreement reportedly run all the way through to 2026.

Now what

Advertisement

A $5 million milestone payment and a low-percentage royalty payout on a fairly minor drug aren't usually the types of catalysts that move biotech stocks by double digits. However, Durect is in dire need of cash, and every little bit helps at this point as the company advances in its own clinical pipeline. After all, the biotech exited the most recent quarter with a mere $44 million in cash.

Summing up, this sudden spike in Durect's share price will probably be short-lived, given the company's exceptionally weak financial position and clear need for additional capital soon. As such, investors may want to take a cautious approach with this surging biotech today.

10 stocks we like better than DURECTWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and DURECT wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 4, 2018

George Budwell has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.