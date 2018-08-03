Why DISH Network Stock Jumped Friday

What happened

Shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ: DISH) surged Friday, climbing as much as 14.3%. At 3:55 p.m. EDT, shares were up 13.4%.

Continue Reading Below

This stock's gain follows the company's second-quarter results, which featured better-than-expected revenue and earnings per share, as well as lower-than-expected satellite subscriber losses.

So what

DISH reported revenue of $3.46 billion, down from $3.64 billion in the year-ago quarter. The company said its subscriber-related revenue was $3.42 billion, down from $3.61 billion in the year-ago quarter.

EPS for the quarter was $0.83, up from $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. On average, analysts were expecting EPS of $0.71 on total revenue of $3.44 billion.

DISH lost 192,000 satellite subscribers, below a consensus analyst forecast for a decline in satellite subscribers of 235,000.

Advertisement

Now what

While lower-than-expected satellite subscriber losses will help better fund DISH's expansion in internet TV, it's worth noting that DISH's streaming service, Sling TV, added fewer subscribers than expected. Sling TV subscriber additions during the quarter were 41,000, below a consensus analyst estimate for 68,000.

Investors will want to keep a close eye on Sling's subscriber growth, looking for healthy additions in the coming quarters.

10 stocks we like better than DISH NetworkWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and DISH Network wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 4, 2018

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.