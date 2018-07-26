Why D.R. Horton Stock Popped 11% Today

What happened

Shares of homebuilder D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) closed 10.9% higher on Thursday after the company reported fiscal third-quarter 2018 earnings that beat Wall Street's predictions by a dime.

Continue Reading Below

Expected to report $1.08 per share in profit on sales of $4.3 billion, D.R. Horton instead reported earning $1.18 per share on sales of $4.4 billion.

So what

Good as that "earnings beat" may feel, though, it doesn't come close to describing how great a quarter this was for D.R. Horton. The company sold 12% more new homes in Q3 this year than it had in last year's Q3, and charged more for them, driving sales up 13%. Operating profit margins on those sales expanded by 210 basis points to 13.9%, sending operating profits up 39%.

On the bottom line, net income increased 57% year over year.

Now what

Advertisement

With its fiscal year now three-quarters complete, D.R. Horton updated investors on its expectations for the balance of the year. By the time fiscal 2018 draws to a close, management expects to book sales of between $16.1 billion and $16.3 billion (up roughly 15% year over year), and to earn operating profit margins of between 12.7% and 12.9% on that revenue.

Management further predicted that it will grow sales a further 10% to 15% in fiscal 2019.

10 stocks we like better than D.R. HortonWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and D.R. Horton wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 4, 2018

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.