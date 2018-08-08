Why Cincinnati Bell Shares Got Crushed Today

What happened

Shares of Cincinnati Bell (NYSE: CBB) have gotten crushed today, down by 15% as of 12:15 p.m. EDT, after the company reported second-quarter earnings. The regional telecommunications company missed on both the top and bottom lines.

Continue Reading Below

So what

Revenue in the second quarter grew 14% to $296.8 million, which led to a non-GAAP net loss of $0.19 per share. Consensus estimates had called for $298 million in sales and an adjusted loss of $0.13 per share. Operating income was $20 million and adjusted EBITDA was $80 million. The company had 235,300 Fioptics internet subscribers and 145,100 Fioptics video subscribers at the end of the quarter.

Cincinnati Bell closed its merger with Hawaiian Telcom on July 2, 2018, shortly after the end of the quarter.

Now what

"In the second quarter, we executed well across our two distinct complementary lines of business with the continued strength in our Fioptics offerings, reinforcing our metro-fiber densification strategy," CEO Leigh Fox said in a statement.

Advertisement

The company also revised its full-year guidance for 2018. Full-year revenue is now expected in the range of $1.375 billion to $1.46 billion, with adjusted EBITDA of $363 million to $379 million. In February, Cincinnati Bell forecast revenue for 2018 to be in the range of $1.2 billion to $1.275 billion, with adjusted EBITDA of $320 million to $330 million. The revised outlook only adds in Hawaiian Telcom's expected contribution to the combined company. The guidance also factors in new revenue recognition standards.

10 stocks we like better than Cincinnati BellWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Cincinnati Bell wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 6, 2018

Evan Niu, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.