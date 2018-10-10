Why Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA's Stock Is Tumbling Today

What happened

Shares of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA (NYSE: EBR), or Electrobras, sold off on Wednesday, slumping more than 16% by 10:45 a.m. EDT. Driving the downdraft were comments by Brazil's leading presidential candidate suggesting that he's opposed to fully privatizing the electric company.

Continue Reading Below

So what

In an interview on TV Bandeirantes, Jair Bolsonaro, the leading presidential candidate in Brazil, said that selling more of the country's power-generation assets would leave Brazil "in the hands of China." The market interpreted these comments to suggest that he's against the full privatization of Electrobras, which is a major utility in the country. That would mean the company would remain in state hands, which has mismanaged it in the past.

Brazil's Mines and Energy Ministry first proposed selling the country's 41% stake in Electrobras last fall. That move would have raised more than $3 billion for Brazil, giving it the funds to bridge the gap in its fiscal budget. Meanwhile, it would free the company from government intervention, which has used its control to keep electricity rates low so that it could fight inflation and spur economic growth. A fully privatized Electrobras, on the other hand, would be able to set market rates, which would improve its profitability and balance sheet.

However, Brazil has been reconsidering the privatization of the company, recently removing the hoped-for windfall from the sale from its budget. Now a sale looks even more unlikely given Bolsonaro's comments that he's opposed to it because the company could potentially fall into the hands of Chinese investors.

Now what

Advertisement

There's increasing uncertainty surrounding the future of Electrobras, though it appears as if the company will remain under the control of the Brazilian government, which has mismanaged it in the past. Because of that, investors would be wise to steer clear of this company, especially since there are plenty of better ways to invest in Brazil.

10 stocks we like better than Centrais Electricas Brasileiras S A-SharesWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Centrais Electricas Brasileiras S A-Shares wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 6, 2018

Matthew DiLallo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.