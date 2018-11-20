Why Campbell Soup Stock Popped Tuesday

What happened

Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE: CPB) jumped on Tuesday, rising as much as 8.1%. As of 12:17 p.m. EST, the stock was up 5%.

Continue Reading Below

The stock's rise follows the company's earnings release for its first quarter of fiscal 2019. Higher-than-expected revenue and earnings per share were likely the main reason for bullishness toward the stock on Tuesday.

So what

Campbell reported first-quarter net sales of $2.69 billion, up 25% year over year. Excluding the impact of recently completed acquisitions, sales declined 3% during this same time frame. On average, analysts were expecting sales of $2.67 billion.

Campbell's adjusted EPS for the quarter came in at $0.79, down from $0.92 in the year-ago quarter. This beat a consensus analyst estimate for $0.70.

in the company's first-quarter earnings release, interim CEO Keith McLoughlin said: "We are on track with our plans and are encouraged by the progress we are making against the significant actions we announced on Aug. 30 to simplify, focus, and optimize our portfolio. Through considerable cross-functional efforts in October, we were able to overcome the supply-chain challenges that we faced early in the quarter and deliver results that enabled us to reaffirm our fiscal 2019 guidance."

Advertisement

Now what

While Campbell management expects its efforts to streamline operations and revitalize its business will eventually return the company to long-term organic growth, this isn't expected to happen in fiscal 2019. This fiscal year will be "a transition year as we fully operationalize our plans to turn around Campbell," McLoughlin said in the earnings release.

Management guided for full-year fiscal 2019 adjusted EPS to be between $2.40 and $2.50, down from $2.87 in fiscal 2018.

10 stocks we like better than Campbell SoupWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Campbell Soup wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 14, 2018

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.