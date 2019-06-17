Why Beyond Meat Stock Popped 10%

What happened

Shares of recent IPO Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) are surging -- yes, again -- up 10.1% as of 11:50 a.m. EDT. It's the reason these shares are up that may surprise you.

Continue Reading Below

Over the weekend, The Wall Street Journal reported that "the recent crop of initial public offerings that includes ... Beyond Meat ... will join FTSE Russell's popular U.S. stock indexes at the end of June."

So what

As the Journal explained, May 10 was the cutoff for new additions to the Russell 1000 index, which tracks the performance of the 1,000 largest U.S. companies by market cap. Beyond Meat did its IPO on May 2, well within the cutoff date. And with a market capitalization of more than $10 billion, it also "meets" the qualification for inclusion in the index -- which includes stocks as small as $2.4 billion in market cap.

Now what

As a result, on June 28 (the last trading day of the month), Beyond Meat will be added to the Russell 1000. Mutual funds and ETFs that track the Russell will accordingly need to buy some shares of Beyond Meat so that their holdings accurately reflect the composition of the index -- resulting in automatic buying pressure on the stock.

Advertisement

Investors who are buying Beyond Meat today are trying to beat that rush, in hopes that when June 28 rolls around, Beyond Meat stock will go up even more.

10 stocks we like better than Beyond Meat, Inc.When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Beyond Meat, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 1, 2019

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.