Why Atlassian Stock Fell Thursday

Shares of productivity software company Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) took a hit on Thursday, falling as much as 9.6%. As of 10:08 a.m. EDT, the stock was down 7.2%.

The stock's decline follows the release of Atlassian's fiscal third-quarter earnings after market close on Wednesday. The quarterly report's worse-than-expected guidance for fiscal fourth-quarter non-IFRS earnings per share may have disappointed some investors.

Atlassian's fiscal third-quarter results featured strong growth. Revenue increased 38% year over year to $309.3 million as the company added 5,803 net new customers. Non-IFRS earnings per share climbed from $0.09 in the year-ago quarter to $0.21. Free cash flow also notably soared, rising 47% year over year to $127 million.

Guidance for non-IFRS earnings per share of $0.16 in fiscal Q4, however, was below a consensus analyst estimate for $0.19.

While Atlassian's guidance for Q4 non-IFRS earnings per share fell short of what analysts were looking for, the company's overall guidance suggests management is optimistic about the company's growth potential. Atlassian guided for fiscal fourth-quarter revenue between $329 million and $331 million -- up from $244 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. Even Atlassian's guidance for $0.16 in non-IFRS fiscal fourth-quarter earnings per share represents 23% year-over-year growth.

