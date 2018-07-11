Why American Airlines Group Inc. Stock Was Heading South Today

What happened

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) were losing altitude today after the company cut its forecast for a key industry metric, saying in a filing that it expected total revenue per average seat mile, or TRASM, to increase just 1% to 3% in the current quarter, compared to previous guidance of 1.5% to 3.5%.

Continue Reading Below

As a result, the stock was down 6.5% as of 12:25 p.m. EDT.

So what

In the highly competitive airline industry, TRASM is a key performance indicator, and management said that increasing competition in the domestic market had caused prices to come down. The news was also concerning since rising fuel prices are likely to squeeze profits as the company also raised guidance on fuel spending.

Separately, the company said pre-tax income for the second quarter would take a $35 million hit due to an IT problem at regional airline PSA airlines. American also said that cost per average seat mile, or CASM, was only expected to rise 2.5% as opposed to previous guidance of 3.5%, but investors instead focused on the revenue side of the equation.

Now what

Advertisement

The update weighed on airline stocks broadly as the industry tends to move together because airlines are subject to the same macroeconomic and competitive forces. Shares of American approached a two-year low on the news as the company had slashed its guidance in the first-quarter report. We'll learn more when the airline reports earnings later this month, but with rising oil prices and increasing competition, challenges are likely to persist.

10 stocks we like better than American Airlines GroupWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and American Airlines Group wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 4, 2018

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.