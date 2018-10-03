Why Acuity Brands Stock Plummeted Today

What happened

Shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE: AYI) plummeted 13% today after the company reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings results. Fears of rising costs overshadowed better-than-expected results.

Continue Reading Below

So what

Revenue in the fiscal fourth quarter hit a record $1.06 billion, up 11% from a year ago, and adjusted earnings per share rose to $2.68. Both top- and bottom-line results beat analysts' expectations, which called for $1.01 billion in sales and an adjusted profit of $2.56 per share. However, the lighting company warned that input costs were spiking, in part due to tariffs that President Trump has implemented as part of his trade war with China.

In a statement, CEO Vernon Nagel said:

Acuity estimates that these items adversely impacted gross profit by over $20 million.

Now what

Advertisement

Nagel said Acuity is "cautiously optimistic" for the next fiscal year, saying that the North American lighting market is expected to grow in the low single digits. The company will be passing along some of the increased costs to consumers in the form of higher prices, while also trying to cut costs in other parts of the business. Many of the company's components are imported from China and are being affected by tariffs, and CFO Richard Reece also noted on the call that 15% of the company's finished goods come from China and are impacted.

"We are aggressively seeking to mitigate the impact on our profitability of these added costs," Reece said. "Our mitigation efforts include a variety of activities, such as finding alternative, non-Chinese suppliers, in-sourcing the production of certain products, and as Vern mentioned earlier, raising prices."

10 stocks we like better than Acuity BrandsWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Acuity Brands wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 6, 2018

Evan Niu, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.