Why 3D Systems Corporation's Shares Plunged 14% Today

What happened

Shares of 3D printing industry leader 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) fell as much as 14.4% in trading Friday after the company reported fourth-quarter 2018 results. At 1:45 p.m. EST, shares were still down 13.7% and bouncing near their daily lows.

Continue Reading Below

So what

Revenue was up 2% from a year ago to $180.7 million on the back of a 113% increase in printer unit sales. Net loss for the quarter improved from $10.1 million a year ago to $4.1 million, or a loss of $0.04 per share. On a non-GAAP basis, earnings were $0.10 per share. Revenue was in line with expectations, and adjusted earnings per share were above the $0.07 Wall Street expected.

The one downside was that gross margin fell from 48.2% a year ago to 45.7% last quarter. This is because printers are lower margin than materials or software sales, but they're also necessary to generate ongoing revenue from other segments. Still, in an environment in which revenue wasn't up significantly, falling margins aren't what investors wanted to see.

Now what

Selling more printers is great news for 3D Systems in the long term, and the challenge now becomes selling more materials and software services. That's where management's focus is now, and that should help margins. But until we see progress in growing margins combined with more improvement on the top line, we may see more pressure on 3D Systems shares like we have today.

Advertisement

10 stocks we like better than 3D SystemsWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and 3D Systems wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 1, 2019

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends 3D Systems. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.