Why 2U Stock Popped 14.3% in January

Shares of 2U (NASDAQ: TWOU) climbed 14.3% in January, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, rebounding from a particularly tough couple of months as the online education platform specialist continued to strike new partnerships.

For perspective, 2U stock endured a counterintuitive plunge in November despite a stellar quarterly report in which the company beat expectations and raised its full-year guidance. And shareholders continued to suffer, again arguably without cause, as the broader market pulled back hard in December.

Given a relative lack of negative company-specific news, then, it made sense when 2U outpaced the broader indexes as stocks rebounded last month. That's not to say there was no news, however. 2U did unveil a new partnership in early January with Tufts University School of Medicine for a new domestic graduate program consisting of two online graduate degrees: a Master of Health Informatics and Analytics, and a Master of Public Health.

And 2U has been particularly busy in the early days of February, unveiling two new short courses with Northwestern University, a new partnership with LinkedIn centered on career advancement for its students, a partnership with Keypath Education to expand its services to more small or lower-tuition programs, and an expanded deal with The We Company to provide active faculty in 2U programs with free access to hundreds of WeWork shared workspace locations around the globe.

So while it remains to be seen how the market will react to the company's upcoming quarterly report later this month, if one thing is sure, it's that 2U is hard at work expanding its scope and making its offerings ever more pervasive in the world of higher education.

