White House says comments from Fed pick under review

The White House says controversial past comments from President Donald Trump's pick for the Federal Reserve Board are under review.

Spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said Monday "when we have an update on that front we'll let you know."

A longtime conservative commentator, Stephen Moore wrote provocative articles about women, commenting on clothing choices and complaining about the suitability of female referees and commentators in basketball.

Moore told ABC he regrets some articles, but urged critics to focus on his economic record. He said he stands by his economic positions but added if his nomination became too much of a liability to GOP senators, "I would withdraw."

Trump's other Fed board pick, Herman Cain, withdrew over past allegations of sexual harassment and infidelity.