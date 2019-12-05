Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

USMCA

White House blasts Pelosi for advancing impeachment instead of USMCA

House speaker did not mention the USMCA during her 20-minute weekly press conference

By FOXBusiness
close
FOX Business' Edward Lawrence talks about Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's call for Trump's impeachment and Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) says whether he thinks there are grounds for impeachment in this case.video

Pelosi asks Chairman Nadler to proceed with articles of impeachment

FOX Business' Edward Lawrence talks about Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's call for Trump's impeachment and Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) says whether he thinks there are grounds for impeachment in this case.

The White House accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of ignoring the will of the American people by announcing a vote on impeachment rather than the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.

Continue Reading Below

Pelosi did not mention the USMCA during her 20-minute weekly press conference in Washington Thursday. She did ask Democratic committee chairmen to move forward with impeaching President Trump.

"At this morning’s press conference, Speaker Nancy Pelosi could have finally announced a vote on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement that would immediately help America’s farmers, ranchers, businesses, and workers; or outlined a plan to work with the President to lower prescription drug prices; or addressed our Nation's infrastructure," White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., arrives to make a statement at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. Pelosi announced that the House is moving forward to draft articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. (AP Phot

STOCKS LITTLE CHANGED AS PELOSI SAYS HOUSE WILL FORGE AHEAD WITH IMPEACHMENT

"Instead, Speaker Pelosi did exactly what she always does – ignore the needs of the American people and advance her selfish political desires," Grisham said."

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

The statement comes as progress in the U.S. has run into opposition in Mexico, which is pushing back on labor enforcement changes being pushed by House Democrats.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS