White House

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett leaving this summer

Hassett returned to the White House because of coronavirus

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett will depart his unpaid position this summer, the White House confirmed to Fox News on Monday.

Hassett's role was temporary from the beginning, and he'll return to his posts at the Hoover Institution and the Lindsey Group, Axios first reported.

White House senior adviser Kevin Hassett speaks with reporters at the White House, May 22, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Hassett had served as President Trump's Council of Economic Advisers chair before leaving for the private sector in 2019, then returning to the administration because of the coronavirus pandemic in March.

