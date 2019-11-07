White House advisor Navarro on China: No deal until Trump says so

Despite reports, early Thursday that China and the United States have agreed to roll back tariffs on each others’ goods as part of the first phase of a trade deal, White House Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy Peter Navarro told FOX Business' Lou Dobbs, if President Trump didn't say it, don't believe it.

"There is no agreement at this time to remove any of the existing tariffs as a condition of the phase one deal," Navarro said during an interview on "Lou Dobbs Tonight" "and the only person who can make that decision is President Donald J. Trump and it's as simple as that."

Reports from the Chinese commerce ministry said the two countries in the thick of a trade war had agreed to cancel the tariffs in phases.

"The spectacle of the Chinese propaganda press putting out information like that, they're just negotiating in public, trying to push us in a direction, but the president makes these decisions," said Navarro.

The presidential advisor noted that Dec. 15th "looms" and serves as the impetus of these reports adding "that's when the next traunch of tariffs will go on and the reason the Chinese are complaining about tariffs is because they're working beautifully."

