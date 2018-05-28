What markets are closed on Memorial Day?

The financial markets in the U.S. will be closed on Monday in observance of Memorial Day.

Fixed-income markets will remain closed.

U.S. markets for commodities, including gold and crude oil will also be closed.

Currency markets will be open on Monday.

In Europe, London’s markets will also be closed for a bank holiday.

The Dow fell on Friday as a decline in oil and concern over a scuttled summit with North Korea made investors wary on the eve of the three-day Memorial Day weekend.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 58.67 points, or 0.24%, to 24,753.09. The S&P 500 dropped 6.43 points, or 0.23%, to 2,721.33. The Nasdaq Composite was up 9.42 points, or 0.13%, at 7,433.85.

Despite geopolitical tensions, the major averages closed the week in positive territory.

The Dow edged 0.15% higher on the week, while the S&P 500 rose 0.31%. The Nasdaq posted the largest gain at 1.08%.

Stocks in China and Hong Kong climbed on signs the United States and North Korea were still working towards holding a summit.

The Shanghai Composite gained 0.2%.

The Hang Seng added 0.6%.

Japan’s Nikkei traded nearly flat.

FOX Business’ Leia Klingel and Matthew Rocco contributed to this article.