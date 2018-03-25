What Life Insurance Salespeople Would Prefer You Not to Know

This article was originally published on ETFTrends.com.

By Rick Kahler via Iris.xyz

Here are three points about life insurance that many life insurance salespeople would prefer you not to know:

Not everyone needs it. Those who most need it are often least able to afford it. It is not a good investment.

Let’s take a deeper look at each point.

1. Not everyone needs life insurance.

You probably don't if you are single, financially independent, don’t have large debts, or own property or a business that will be liquidated upon your death.

You need life insurance only if anyone would be put at risk or suffer financially because of your death. Here are four circumstances when insurance is typically necessary:

Parents with young children. Before the kids are born young couples, who typically are both employed, may not really need life insurance. However, when the first child comes along it’s imperative that there is enough insurance to raise each child to financial self-sufficiency.

Business owners with large debts, key employees, or partners. Without life insurance to pay off business debts, an owner's heirs might struggle to keep a company going or be forced to sell it. Companies often insure the lives of key employees whose loss would severely affect the business. Life insurance is also routinely used to fund "buy/sell" agreements which specify that the estate of the deceased will sell and the surviving partner(s) will buy the decedent’s interest in the company. This is especially important for a minority partner who could not afford to buy the shares of a deceased majority owner.

