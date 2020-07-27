What is a death cross?

A death cross is a technical pattern that occurs when a security’s short-term moving average crosses below one of its longer-term moving averages. Typically, traders use the 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

The pattern, which gets its name from the “X” that is created when the crossover occurs, is a warning to investors that a long-term downtrend may be underway.

Death crosses usually don’t occur until the underlying security has already been mired in a decline. Typically, a death cross carries more weight when both moving averages are downward sloping.

While a death cross is a signal of a bearish bias, traders use other indicators to strengthen their conviction that a selloff is coming.

The death cross is the opposite of the golden cross, which occurs when the 50-day moving average crosses above the 200-day moving average.